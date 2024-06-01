iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.95% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $85,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.25. 167,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,848. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $254.78. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.84 and a 200-day moving average of $234.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.