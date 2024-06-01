iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 1,679,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,047. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

