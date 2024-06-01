iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 7th

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2255 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
BATS:GHYG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,654 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $51.63.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Company Profile
