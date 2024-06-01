ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Announces Dividend of $0.40

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
ITEX Stock Performance
ITEX opened at $5.11 on Friday. ITEX has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.
ITEX Company Profile
