Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jammin Java shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,410,000 shares trading hands.
Jammin Java Stock Performance
About Jammin Java
Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jammin Java
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.