Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $215.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.14.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

