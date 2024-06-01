Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $94,726.98 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00142892 USD and is up 13.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,332.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

