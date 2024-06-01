John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.60

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $16.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 35,005 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

