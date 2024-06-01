John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.60

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $16.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 35,005 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
