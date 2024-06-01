John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.71

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.70. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 63,455 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
