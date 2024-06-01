John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.71

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.70. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 63,455 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

