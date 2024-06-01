Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3789 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

