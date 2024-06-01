Jonathan H. Cohen Purchases 4,630,000 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

