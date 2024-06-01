JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,543,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,090,000 after buying an additional 1,983,674 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,304,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,055,000 after buying an additional 1,659,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,678,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after buying an additional 289,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 691,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,328,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBJP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,920 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.