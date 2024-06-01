JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2979 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS BBHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.81. 194,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

