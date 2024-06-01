JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.63. 14,417,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,808. The stock has a market cap of $581.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day moving average is $179.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

