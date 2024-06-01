JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $195.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WIX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.24.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $161.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.32, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $174.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

