JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.3% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,513. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

