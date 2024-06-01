Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.16

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.16 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.09). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 84.30 ($1.08), with a volume of 723,422 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on JUP. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.09) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
