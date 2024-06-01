Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $714.32 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Kava has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $714.32 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,240 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

