KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.33

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 542248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

KDDI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KDDI Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.