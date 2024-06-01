KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.23% of KE worth $46,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in KE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $43,492,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in KE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,573,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 180,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KE by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 716,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 304,189 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 0.8 %

BEKE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,565,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,837. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.