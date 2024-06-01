Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.09.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

