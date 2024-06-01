Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,239 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $31,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 13,476,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,729. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,093,652 shares of company stock worth $2,893,105,600. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

