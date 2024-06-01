Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 158,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 35,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Kingswood Trading Down 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.25 and a beta of -0.22.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

