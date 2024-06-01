Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.75 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78). 40,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 155,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.79).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.83) price target on shares of Kinovo in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.89. The company has a market cap of £38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Kinovo news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 110,565 shares of Kinovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £45,331.65 ($57,894.83). Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

