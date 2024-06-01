Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $13.47. Kirin shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 145,026 shares changing hands.

Kirin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

