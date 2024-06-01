Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 180,659 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KNX opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

