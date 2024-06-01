Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 945,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,558.0 days.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $12.18 on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Kobe Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.