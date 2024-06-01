Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.78-17.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.