Kopernik Global Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima comprises about 0.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 288,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $852.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.33. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

