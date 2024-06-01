Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $94.56 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises approximately 9.8% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $94,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 302,571.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 443,298 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

