KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 30,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 32,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 227.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 144,577 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

