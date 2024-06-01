Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Raised to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRO. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

KRO stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -330.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 56,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

