Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,042,700 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the April 30th total of 14,866,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,972.7 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $7.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

