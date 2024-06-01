Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Lake Street Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Surmodics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surmodics

Surmodics Price Performance

Surmodics stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $599.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.