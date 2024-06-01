Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 740 ($9.45) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.54) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.22) to GBX 790 ($10.09) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.58) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.22) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 781 ($9.97).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Price Performance

Lancashire Dividend Announcement

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 633 ($8.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 607.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 620.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 525 ($6.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 690 ($8.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 1,584.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip Broadley bought 18,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($145,913.37). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.