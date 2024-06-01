Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Shares Up 0.1%

Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Company Profile

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of healthcare technology companies worldwide. LGHT was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Langar.

