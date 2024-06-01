Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading 5% Higher

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $300.82 and last traded at $300.82. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.50.
Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.82.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.