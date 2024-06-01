Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.81 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.