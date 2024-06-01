Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.81 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on LB
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.