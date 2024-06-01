LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.00

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.35), with a volume of 112433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get LBG Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBG

LBG Media Stock Up 3.8 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £229.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.73.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($63,537.93). In related news, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 341,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £249,608.17 ($318,784.38). Also, insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($63,537.93). Corporate insiders own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.