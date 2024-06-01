Leerink Partnrs Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

PRCT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.95.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,149.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,149.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,651 shares of company stock worth $4,168,073 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $2,841,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $21,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

