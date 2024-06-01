Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.51

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.51 ($3.12) and traded as high as GBX 254.40 ($3.25). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 248.80 ($3.18), with a volume of 18,961,937 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.69) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.29) to GBX 325 ($4.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 301 ($3.84).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGEN

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of £14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,571.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.32 ($3,107.69). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.32 ($3,107.69). Also, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.17), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($256,963.47). Insiders sold 324,303 shares of company stock worth $79,322,614 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.