Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.50 and last traded at $106.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

Legrand Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.