Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 57.3% in May

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.05. 1,565,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,722. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

