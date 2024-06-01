Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of State Street worth $69,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
NYSE STT opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.
Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
