Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $46.31 Million Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,450 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $46,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELP opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

