Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period.

VT opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

