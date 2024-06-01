Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 21,635 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

