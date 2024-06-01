Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Liberty Broadband worth $100,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $104,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. 8,651,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,132. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.



