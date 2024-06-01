Lido Staked Matic Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $133.54 million and approximately $16,724.24 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 170,789,215 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 170,813,682.7898801. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.77691972 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $23,737.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

