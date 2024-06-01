Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 209.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 170,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 115,621 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,079,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

